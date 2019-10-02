City of Petal, Jasper County issue burn bans

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal and Jasper County have issued burn bans, joining several counties throughout the state taking action during the dry spell.
The Petal Fire Department shared the burn ban on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon with the message, “Any person who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may be fined not less than $100 and not more than $500. Section 49-19-351 of MS Code of 1972, as amended.”
The ban is in effect from Oct. 2 to Nov. 1, according to the burn ban request signed by Mayor Hal Marx.
The order provides an exemption for the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
A request for a burn ban from the Jasper County Board of Supervisors was approved by the Mississippi Forestry Commission on Wednesday morning. The ban is set to expire on Oct. 31.
Other Pine Belt counties currently under burn bans include Jefferson Davis, Marion and Wayne counties.
Under burn bans, the following activities are not allowed: “Camp fires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, field burning — anything with an open flame that produces an ember. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area.”
Propane/gas grills, propane/gas heaters and charcoal grills are allowed under the ban.
“They should be used as described by their manufacturer’s instructions, located safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended,” according to the Mississippi Forestry Commission. “If they are not disposed of properly after use, charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.