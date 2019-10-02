City of Petal budget cuts force reduction in library hours

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal has reduced its annual aid to the library by 43%, causing library administration and the Board of Trustees to adopt a budget to deal with budget cuts.
The cuts will directly include:
· The library will be closed on Wednesdays effective November 1st.
· The materials budget for the library will be reduced; including renewing NO magazines or newspapers.
Library Director Sean Farrell said his biggest disappointment was in reducing service to the public.
“We hate closing the library on Wednesdays,” Farrell said. “Whether its kids not able to do their homework, job seekers unable to access the internet to look for employment, or people missing out on checking out books and DVDs, it’s just a sad thing. And of course, not having magazines for people to read is a real loss.”
Farrell also stated that the budget cuts will not force layoffs or hour reductions for staff, but a vacant summer position will be eliminated from the budget.
“I really hope that this is temporary,” Farrell added. “We would love to go back to serving Petal at full strength.”
