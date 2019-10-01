Salvation Army in need of donations for homeless shelter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is ready to reopen its homeless shelter but needs donations from the community to cover the operating costs.
The shelter was hit by the 2017 tornado and has been recovering ever since.
The focus would be to get homeless men and women off the streets and into a permanent job.
Lieutenant Brian Hicks said they will need $200,000 annually to cover the costs of the shelter and would be able to house up to 30 individuals at a time.
To donate you can go to The Salvation Army Website.
