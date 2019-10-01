Saints hand Cowboys first loss of season in defensive slugfest

“We knew that was the driving force of their offense and I think we did just that. I think we got Dak off the spot a couple of times, we came up with a big sack in the late one," Saints defensive end Cam Jordan said to WLOX. "I thought I had a sack strip fumble. Somebody review the tape, I’m sure it’ll probably be there. When it comes down to it, we’ve got to create pressure where we can. We’ve got to come up big and we did just that in the fourth quarter.”