OSHA fines Howard Industries Inc. over $50K after March workplace death

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined Howard Industries over $50,000 for exposing workers to safety hazards after a deadly workplace accident in March.
In a Monday news release, OSHA said Moffett was performing a leak test on a transformer when a drive chain supporting the equipment failed. Family members said they were told by representatives with Howard Industries that Moffett was killed in a “crush incident” when a piece of equipment fell on him.
OSHA fined the company for failing to ensure that employees used appropriate drive and safety chains; properly inspect, use, and maintain the chains; conduct a periodic inspection of the energy control procedures; ensure that procedures for using the leak test device explained how to isolate or control the release of hazardous energy; and provide fall protection.
“Employers have a duty to provide a workplace free from recognizable hazards,” said OSHA Jackson Area Director Courtney Bohannon. “Regularly inspecting equipment, training employees on the hazards they are exposed to and proper precautions are essential to their safety.”
OSHA said the company has 15 business days from receipt of the fines and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with their area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
WDAM reached out to Howard Industries for comment in regards to the fines but they chose not to comment.
The company faces a total of $53,040 in fines.
