Mississippi Department of Corrections trainee arrested for supplying contraband

Mississippi Department of Corrections trainee arrested for supplying contraband
Mississippi Department of Corrections trainee arrested for supplying contraband (Source: MDOC)
By Josh Carter | October 1, 2019 at 3:44 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 5:32 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation at the Pike County Community Work Center has led to the arrest of an employee with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Correctional officer trainee, 48-year-old Elizabeth Edmonds, has been charged with violating state laws after providing contraband in a correctional facility and for the sale or possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

“The Mississippi Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for any individual who aid in the introduction of contraband in our facilities,” said Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall.

Mississippi Department of Corrections trainee arrested for supplying contraband
Mississippi Department of Corrections trainee arrested for supplying contraband (Source: MDOC)
Mississippi Department of Corrections trainee arrested for supplying contraband
Mississippi Department of Corrections trainee arrested for supplying contraband (Source: MDOC)

During a search at the Pike County Community Work Center, a package containing contraband items was found in Edmonds’ vehicle.

Inside were two cellphones, a pair of Bluetooth headphones, a package of tobacco, a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine and a leafy substance believed to contain spice.

Edmonds was hired on Feb. 19, 2019 and is no longer with the agency. Her case is being referred for prosecution.

A conviction under the contraband statute is punishable by 3 to 15 years in prison and $25,000 fine, or both.

A conviction for selling or possessing a controlled substance carries a maximum $25,000 fine and from three to seven years in prison.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.