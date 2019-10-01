Lawsuit filed by widow of man killed by Petal police officer dismissed

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal lawsuit filed by the widow of a man who was shot and killed by a Petal police officer in 2017 has been dismissed.
The lawsuit was filed by Yoshanta Albert, the widow and mother of Marc Davis’ children. The lawsuit named the City of Petal, former police chief Leonard Fuller and the officer involved in the shooting as defendants.
Davis was shot by an officer responding to a crash at the intersection of Evelyn Gandy Parkway and Leeville Road on the morning of June 2, 2017. Authorities said Davis, 34, was involved in the wreck and got into an altercation with the officer, which led to the shooting.
Davis, of LaPlace, Louisiana, died at Forrest General Hospital. In a previous interview with WDAM, Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said Davis was shot several times.
The officer was placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Petal Mayor Hal Marx told WDAM that MBI investigators concluded there was no wrongdoing on the part of the officer.
Albert’s lawsuit claimed the officer who shot Davis used excessive force and violated Davis’ constitutional rights. In court filings responding to the suit, the city argued the officer’s actions were justified.
The lawsuit, filed on June 1, 2018, was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.