John Rhys Plumlee & offense were silver lining in Bama loss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is coming of a silver lining loss to Alabama.
Fans and analysts both saw this as a tough game for the Rebels to win in Tuscaloosa.
But in that game the rebel offense put up impressive numbers against the Crimson Tide.
Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee passed for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Hattiesburg native also rushed for over a hundred yards and a touchdown.
Coach Matt Luke liked what he say from his young squad.
“That’s obviously a tough thing to do, to get your first start on the road in Tuscaloosa. I was very proud. There wasn’t an issue with the pre-snap and the communication and all the stuff you would think with a freshman quarterback. None of that was an issue. The moment didn’t look too big for him. I was excited about that. We ran the ball effectively, and that’s a good thing. We haven’t rushed for that many yards against them in a long time. I was pleased with a lot of the things we did," said Luke.
Ole Miss play Vanderbilt in Vaught-Hemingway for their homecoming game on Saturday.
