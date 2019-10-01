High School Football Recap: Week 6; Part 3

TYLERTOWN, Miss. (WDAM) _ Don’t look now, but the Richton High School Rebels are on a roll.
Senior quarterback Dylan Farve ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more Friday night, as the Rebels rolled up Salem High School 48-0 in Region 4-1A play.
Richton has won three of its last four games, including back-to-back region games.
Farve completed 15-of-20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. He ran for 49 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries while adding a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
Senior Braxton Brewer ran for 33 yards and a score on four carries and hauled in three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Malcom Hinton had 63 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 10 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Jodie Barrett ran for 10 yards and a touchdown on four carries and senior Brennon Shattles gained 40 yards on four carries and caught a team-high six passes.
The Rebels wrestled with the Wildcats (1-5, 1-2 region) through the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. But things changed rapidly after, with Richton holding a 35-0 lead at halftime and 42-0 bulge after three quarters.
Richton (3-3, 2-1) will step outside region play and travel to Wayne Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (2-3, 0-1) dropped a 40-0 MAIS AAA-District 3 decision to unbeaten Bowling Green High School in Franklinton, La.
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Zhakerreun Wesley ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns Friday as the War Eagles tamed the Tigers in the Region 4-5A opener for both.
Junior Shadamien Williamson ran for 77 yards and two scores on 15 carries and senior Jerronte Walker scored on a 1-yard run.
Senior Chayce Daniels returned an interception 33 yards and a touchdown, while junior Nathan Busby added five extra points and a 43-yard field goal.
Purvis 26, Seminary 13
PURVIS, Miss., (WDAM) _ Junior Cameron Sanford ran for 108 yards on just six carries, and the Bulldogs got scoring runs from senior Jordan Barrett and junior Joseph Owens, but the Tornadoes grabbed a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Seminary got within 20-13 in the third quarter, but the Tornadoes added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to run their winning streak to three games.
Barrett rushed for 34 yards on 10 carries and Owens ran for 76 yards on 10 carries.
Seniors London Reese and Ryan Smith each finished with 12 tackles, with six tackles for loss. Reese finished with two sacks, while Smith notched a sack and a blocked kick.
The Tornadoes (3-3) will open Region 7-4A play at 7 p.m. Friday when they welcome Stone High School to Purvis. The Tomcats (1-3) dropped a 31-14 decision to Biloxi High School Friday.
Seminary (4-2) opens Region 8-3A play at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to unbeaten Magee High School. The Trojans (6-0) defeated Port Gibson Friday, 42-16.
GROVE HILL, Ala. (WDAM) _ Bay Springs managed just 154 yards total offense Friday, but got rushing touchdowns from freshman Tyrick Jones and junior LaMarcus Stubbs and a massive defensive effort to won the Battle of the Bulldogs.
Junior Chase Wilson led Bay Springs’ ground game with 79 yards on 10 carries. Jones and Stubbs each netted 22 yards rushing. Jones also had a 2-point conversion run.
Junior Eddie Payton collected 11 tackles (eight solo), including a sack, and forced two fumbles.
Bay Springs (6-0) will open Region 5-2A play with archrival Taylorsville High School at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Tartars fell 28-0 at Jackson Preparatory School Friday.
JACKSON, Miss. _ The Tartars lost a regular-season football game for the first time in 23 contests dating to the 2017 season.
The Patriots (5-1) mitigated the high-powered Taylorsville offense, keeping the Tartars off the scoreboard for the first time since the 2004 season
Junior quarterback Ty Keyes hit 18-of-32 passes 194 yards with an interception.
Junior Jeffery Pittman led the Tartars’ ground game with 45 yards on eight carries and caught four passes for 71 yards. Junior Jalon Clark caught three passes for 48 yards.
Taylorsville (5-1) will welcome archrival Bay Springs High School at 7 p.m. Thursday to open Region 8-3A.
EATONVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Eagles scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter Friday and blanked the Oilers across all four quarters to snap a two-game losing skid.
North Forrest (2-4) will open Region 8-2A play at 7 p.m. Friday, welcoming St. Patrick High School. The Fighting Irish (5-1) defeated Bogue Chitto 39-7 Friday.
Heidelberg (2-4), which dropped a second, consecutive game, will travel to Enterprise High School to open Region 5-2A play at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (5-0) popped Clarkdale High School 35-0 Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Aggies limited the Tigers to 109 yards total offense Friday in the final non-region game for both.
FCAHS led 7-3 at halftime, allowing only a 20-yard field goal by sophomore Jason Garcia. The Aggies then tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Senior Zymmarrian Ducksworth led the Tigers with 37 yards rushing on 10 carries, while senior Jaylon Hudson had two catches for 33 yards. Northeast senior quarterback Mason Smith completed 7-of-20 passes for 66 yards with an interception.
The Tigers (2-4) will travel to Richland High School at 7 p.m. to open Region 5-4A play. The Rangers (4-2) dropped a 54-14 decision Friday to Choctaw Central High School.
The Aggies (2-3) will open Region 7-4A play at 7 p.m. Friday after a road trip to Poplarville High School. The Hornets (1-4) are coming off an open week.
BOGALUSA, La. (WDAM) _ The Eagles ran for 323 yards and senior quarterback Devin Daniels threw three touchdown passes Friday as East Marion traveled across the state line to come back to Columbia with the win.
The Eagles led 14-0 early, but the Lumberjacks (2-2) rallied in what turned out to be a back-and-forth slugfest, with the last team holding the ball likely to come out on top, which is exactly how it turned out.
Trailing 44-42, Eagles scored the game-winner with less than a minute to play. East Marion outscored Bogalusa 22-16 in the final period.
Daniels completed 5-of-9 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 190 yards on 18 carries.
Senior Latral Waller ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and senior Elijah Brown ran for 29 yards and a score on six carries.
Junior Carols Stubbs caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown, junior Deundre Ruffin had two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Demetrius Allen had a 20-yard touchdown reception.
The Eagles also scored on a fumble return in the fourth quarter.
East Marion (3-2) will host Perry Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (2-4) fell 49-0 Friday to Pass Christian.
COLLINS _ Junior Ken’Dariun ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns Friday night, but the Eagles scored in the game’s final minute to pull out the win.
Junior Emmanuel Lockhart added 69 yards and a touchdown as Collins ran for 236 yards, three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions.
But it wasn’t enough to prevent the Tigers from dropping consecutive games.
Collins led 8-7 after one quarter before Florence (2-4) grabbed a 14-8 halftime lead. Collins moved back in front 16-14 after three quarters and led 24-21 late in a see-saw fourth quarter.
But the Eagles scored on 4-yard pass in the final 60 seconds to head back home with the win.
Collins will be without senior quarterback Hershey McLaurin for the rest of the season. McLaurin injured his knee a few weeks ago.
The Tigers (1-5) have an open week before opening Region 8-2A play on Oct. 11 by hosting North Forrest High School.
