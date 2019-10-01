Hattiesburg police searching for runaway teen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a runaway teen.
Kaylee Elizabeth Thagard, 17, of Hattiesburg, was last seen by her family on Sept. 27, 2019, around 9 p.m. in the 600 block of West Pine Street.
Police said Thagard is described as having a fair complexion, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs roughly 110 pounds with hazel eyes.
If you have any information on Thagard’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.
