Hattiesburg Clinic opens new family medicine facility

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has opened its new facility, Lincoln Road Family Medicine, combining the previous Lincoln Road Family Medicine and Lincoln Center Family Practice.
The new facility is located at 4209 Lincoln Rd., relocating from down the street in the Lincoln Center where the previous two facilities were. It is across from the Children’s Clinic and has 15 functioning exam rooms with space to add at least 21 more.
Providers at the new facility include Stephanie Bynum, M.D.; Glenn A. Campbell, M.D.; Matthew D. McClain, M.D.; and Nicole Whitson, C.N.P.
Dr. Matt McClain expressed his excitement about the new facility being opened and hopes to provide health care there for years to come.
“We are very excited to have this new facility to share with our patients,” said McClain. “We believe our new partnership with the providers of Lincoln Center Family Practice will be a great benefit to all of the families we serve here. We look forward to providing health care as one unified team to the families in our community for years to come.”
