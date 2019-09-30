Thames Elementary completes renovations of gym

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thames Elementary School held a ribbon cutting for its completed gymnasium renovations Monday.
The project was a part of Hattiesburg’s 1% sales tax on hotels and restaurants.
Half of the money from the tax will go toward parks and recreation projects while the other half will help fund renovations to the Reed Green Coliseum on the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus.
Mayor Toby Barker said 16 more projects will be done throughout the city because of this tax.
Other projects include:
- Miracle League inclusion field for children with special needs.
- Lighting and drainage improvements to 9th Street Ballpark.
- Drainage improvements to soccer fields at Tatum Park.
- Expansion of walking path at Duncan Lake.
- Tennis facility improvements at Tatum Park.
- Light installation at Friendship Park in East Jerusalem neighborhood.
- New girls softball field at Hattiesburg High School.
- Chain Park amphitheater.
- Refinishing of Thames Elementary gym floor for use as indoor recreation facility during non-school hours.
- Splash pad at Sullivan Park in Palmer’s Crossing.
- Tennis court installation at East 8th Street park.
- Property acquisition for park in Midtown.
- Playground equipment upgrades at Kamper Park.
- Splash pad at Timberton Park.
- Renovations at old Hattiesburg American building into community arts center space.
- Conversion of dilapidated and abandoned property into public green spaces, pocket parks and community gardens.
- Additional blueway public access point on Leaf River.
