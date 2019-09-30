Man accused of killing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial pleads not guilty to murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial pleaded not guilty Monday to her murder.
Brandon Theesfeld, appeared in court Monday afternoon for arraignment. The 22-year-old former Ole Miss student was almost finished with his sophomore year before the incident with Kostial.
The 21-year-old victim was reported to have been home by midnight before the incident occurred, but authorities close to the case say she left again at some point.
She was also seen on surveillance video near Oxford Square.
A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputy found Kostial’s body shot eight times near Sardis Lake in July a few days after the news broke.
Last month, Theesfeld’s attorneys asked for a psychological evaluation at the Mississippi State Mental Hospital.
Monday’s hearing was brief. The judge read the charges and Theesfeld entered his plea before being escorted out of the courtroom.
