Jeff. Davis, Clay, Franklin, Prentiss, and Yazoo Counties all now under burn bans
By China Lee | September 27, 2019 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 1:19 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five more countywide burn bans have been approved by the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC).

On Friday afternoon, the MFC approved burn bans for Clay, Franklin, Prentiss and Yazoo counties.

Monday morning Jefferson Davis was added to the ban.

There are now 14 counties with approved burn bans in place.

