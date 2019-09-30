Jeff. Davis, Clay, Franklin, Prentiss, and Yazoo Counties all now under burn bans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five more countywide burn bans have been approved by the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC).
On Friday afternoon, the MFC approved burn bans for Clay, Franklin, Prentiss and Yazoo counties.
Monday morning Jefferson Davis was added to the ban.
There are now 14 counties with approved burn bans in place.
