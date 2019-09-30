HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a store on Friday.
HPD officials said officers responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Edward Street around 9 p.m.
Police said a black male, wearing a dark-colored hoodie and shorts, entered the store, demanded money and left the scene without taking anything.
If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.