HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
By Renaldo Hopkins | September 30, 2019 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 12:29 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a store on Friday.

HPD officials said officers responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Edward Street around 9 p.m.

Police said a black male, wearing a dark-colored hoodie and shorts, entered the store, demanded money and left the scene without taking anything.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

