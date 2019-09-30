High School Football Recap: Week 6, Part 2

PETAL _ Senior defensive lineman Coldan Carter and junior cornerback R.J. Smith combined to stop the potential, game-winning conversion run in overtime as Petal High School held off Pearl High School 38-37 in a Region 3-6A thriller.
Senior quarterback DeCarlos Nicholson threw for three touchdowns, including a 3-yard scoring pass to junior Jonathan Harris in overtime. Sophomore Nate Jones knocked through his fifth extra point of the game to give the Panthers a 38-31 lead.
Pearl scored on a 2-yard run by Carleotaye Spires, but Carter and Smith prevented the 2-point try out of the end zone.
Petal led early, and took a 28-13 lead into halftime after scoring runs of 18 yards and 34 yards by senior Micah McGowan touchdown passes to junior Micah Cherry and Harris from Nicholson.
But the Pirates (3-2, 0-1 region) eventually evened the score early in the fourth quarter, and the teams swapped field goals down the stretch to send the game into overtime.
Nicholson completed 9-of-14 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Harris caught three passes for 101 yards and Cherry had two catches for 63 yards.
In addition to his extra points, Jones hit a 28-yard field goal.
The Panthers (4-1, 1-0) will visit archrival Oak Grove High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors (3-2, 0-1) opened Region 3-6A play Friday with a 24-20 loss at George County High School.
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior Jalyn Scott scored on a 1-yard in the fourth quarter to put the Rebels ahead and the Warriors saw their last hurrah end at the George County 30-yard line.
George County grabbed a 10-0 lead on Laine Evans 43-yard field goal and a 65-yard fumble return by junior M.J. Daniels,
But Oak Grove rallied for a 14-10 halftime lead behind senior quarterback Damon Stewart, who scored on a 5-yard run and later found senior Tavion Smith with a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Scott put the Rebels ahead 17-14 on a 4-yard touchdown run, but senior Eric Robinson returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to put the Warriors back in front for the final time, 20-17.
Oak Grove (3-2, 0-1 region), who has dropped back-to-back heartbreakers, will host archrival Petal High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (4-1, 1-0) came up with a stop on an attempted 2-point conversion to claim a 38-37 overtime win over Pearl High School.
The Rebels (4-1, 1-0) will visit Brandon High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0) opened region play Friday with a 49-21 win over Terry High School.
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Senior quarterback Jeremiah Holmes accounted for three touchdowns and junior Jartavious Martin ran for two more as the Trojans remained unbeaten.
West Marion led 7-0 on Martin’s 56-yard run in the first quarter and then steadily pulled away.
Holmes threw touchdown passes of 16 yards to sophomore Larry Magee and 47 yards to junior Omarion Husband in the second quarter.
Martin scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter and Holmes finished off the Trojans’ scoring with a 26-yard touchdown run in the final period.
The Bulldogs (3-3) avoided a shutout when junior quarterback Christian Kell scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.
West Marion (6-0) will open Region 8-3A competition at Jefferson Davis High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (2-4) dropped a 41-29 road decision Friday at Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin High School.
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Robert Henry rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries Friday as the Panthers earned their third consecutive, lopsided win in Region 4-1A.
Sophomore Shavante Toney added 36 yards and two touchdowns on five carries against the Bearcats (3-2, 1-1 region) and junior Trevon Jessie returned a punt 41 yards for a score.
Lumberton (4-2, 3-0) will visit Sacred Heart High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders (0-5, 0-3) lost 47-0 Friday to Resurrection Catholic High School.
