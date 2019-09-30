Hattiesburg police investigating break-in, vandalism at restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating after a Hattiesburg restaurant was broken into and heavily damaged.
Hattiesburg police responded to the a call at Vikki Layne’s in the 100 block of Walnut Street just before 3 p.m. Monday.
An official with the department said officers discovered the restaurant had been broken into and vandalized, leaving behind damage and graffiti.
The brief look inside the restaurant revealed tables and chairs flipped as well as broken glass and mirrors.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
If you have any information regarding the crime, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
