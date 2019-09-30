Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Hwy. 84 in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 shut down in Covington County.
According to a traffic alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash happened near the intersection of State Route 35 around 8:30 a.m. MDOT says the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 84 could be shut down for hours.
It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the collision or if anyone was injured. WDAM has been in contact with MHP and is waiting for more details on the crash.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
