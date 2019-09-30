Covington, Jeff. Davis, Marion, and Wayne counties under burn ban

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Dry conditions around the Pine Belt have prompted several counties to issue burn bans.
According to officials, Covington, Jefferson Davis, Marion and Wayne counties are included on that list.
Under state law, outdoor burning is illegal when a burn ban is in effect and anyone doing so could face up to a $500 fine.
Those burn bans could be lifted if there is enough rainfall in the affected areas.
According to WDAM Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja, there is no substantial rainfall expected in the Pine Belt for the next several days.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.