Bancorp South donates to Forrest General’s Cancer Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several members of the Bancorp South family have been affected by cancer in recent years, so employees joined in to donate 75 kindness bags to patients at Forrest General’s Cancer Center.
Every bag had care items such as tissues, snacks, mints, water, hand sanitizer and pens, along with an encouraging note.
Bancorp South Vice President Patricia Phillips said she donated gifts in memory for her daughter-in-law, who died from colon cancer. Phillips also credited a bank employees for coming up with the idea to donate.
“Mary Clare Royals, whose husband, Larry, is in treatment right now, suggested this idea to me,” said Phillips. “I recently lost [my] daughter-in-law to colon cancer, and she also received her treatment here. So, Mary Clare is doing this in honor of Larry, and I’m doing it in memory of Noel. From there, we just enlisted our friends at the bank; several of whom are doing this honor or memory of a loved one.”
Oncology service line administrator Joe Marcello said the patients at the cancer center need all the encouragement they can get, and the entire community can make a huge difference.
“Cancer can be a difficult illness to fight, and our patients need all of the encouragement they can get. Knowing they have the support of not only family and friends, but also the entire community can make a huge difference in their lives,” said Marcello.
For more information about Forrest General’s Cancer Center, click here. You can follow Forrest General’s Facebook account for live chats with oncologist about breast cancer and related issues throughout the month of October.
