Bancorp South donates to Forrest General’s Cancer Center

“Mary Clare Royals, whose husband, Larry, is in treatment right now, suggested this idea to me,” said Phillips. “I recently lost [my] daughter-in-law to colon cancer, and she also received her treatment here. So, Mary Clare is doing this in honor of Larry, and I’m doing it in memory of Noel. From there, we just enlisted our friends at the bank; several of whom are doing this honor or memory of a loved one.”