USM sells beer, light wine, for first time at Texas-El Paso game

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Some of the Southern Miss fans who enjoyed their second home game of the 2019 football season Saturday night also enjoyed their first beer purchased at The Rock.
For the first time ever, fans could buy beer and light wine at M.M. Roberts Stadium, during the game between the USM Golden Eagles and the University of Texas-El Paso Miners.
Fans 21 and older with a government-issued ID could make purchases at eight different locations in the stadium.
Saturday afternoon, we spoke to some USM students and fans who were tailgating on campus to see what they thought about the new alcohol policy.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said USM student Julian Meilleur. “I’m definitely going to get some beer at the game. I don’t have to drink as much beer out here before the game, now I can just drink it at the stadium.”
“They’re going to drink it either way, whether it be legal or they sneak it in, I’d rather they do it legally,” said Kim Wood, a USM fan visiting from Chicago.
“You’re going to have some negative to anything that you do new, but it’s a new generation, young people and they love it so why not let them have it,” said Bill Doherty, a USM fan from Hattiesburg.
Southern Miss has not made a decision on whether to sell beer at other sporting events yet.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.