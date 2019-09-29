Officials working to identify bones found on Biloxi roof

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working to identify bones found on the roof of a building in downtown Biloxi.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said nearly a full adult skeleton was found in the 800 block of Barthes Street.
Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back said the bones were found Sept. 19. Biloxi Police investigated active missing person cases but concluded there are none matching what they know about the remains.
Officials do not suspect foul play, but conclusions will have to wait on the autopsy and forensic anthropologist examination.
“We have sent them to Jackson for the forensic anthropologist to examine and hopefully we’ll have more information soon,” Switzer said.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more details are made available.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.