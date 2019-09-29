High School Football Recap: Week 6, Part 1

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Alan Follis threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as unbeaten West Jones High School ran away from Brookhaven High School 44-7 Friday night to open Region 3-5A play.
The Mustangs (5-0, 1-0 region), defending Class 5A South State champions, outscored the Panthers 30-0 over the second and third quarters to push a 14-7 advantage after one period beyond reach.
Follis, who completed 8-of 18 passes for 127 yards, threw a pair of touchdowns to junior Tajrick Randolph and another to junior Cedric Bender.
Randolph caught three passes for 64 yards and Bender had four catches for 57 yards.
Junior Kentrel Pruitt rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and junior Jasper Jones ran for 41 yards and a score on seven carries. Follis added 24 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Sophomore place-kicker Benjamin Cooper kicked a 37-yard field goal and connected on 5-of-6 extra points.
The Mustangs will travel across Jones County to visit South Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday in Ellisville. The Braves (1-5, 0-1) opened region play with a 55-0 loss to Laurel High School Friday.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior quarterback Xavier Evans sparked a big-play offense with three touchdown passes and a long, scoring run as the Tornadoes blew past the Braves in the Region 3-5A opener for both.
Laurel led 7-0 after one quarter before blowing open the game with a 27-point second quarter.
Evans had scoring passes of 35 yards to junior Kanarius Johnson, 40 yards to sophomore Tyrone Jones and 20 yards to junior Bryce Page. He also broke a 90-yard scoring run.
Senior Amir Smith scored on runs of 5 yards and 7 yards, while sophomore Kiron Benjamin ripped off an 85-yard run.
Junior defensive lineman Ashton Pruitt scored on a 10-yard fumble return.
The Tornadoes (4-1, 1-0 region) will welcome Brookhaven High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers (1-4. 0-1) fell 44-7 to West Jones Friday.
The Braves (1-5, 0-1) will welcome West Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs (5-0, 1-0) topped Brookhaven 44-7 Friday.
MT. OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Red Devils used a 23-point third quarter to take command of Friday’s Region 4-1A game with the Pirates.
Junior running back Jorian Sampson rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries while sophomore quarterback Jackson Parker had 28 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
Parker connected with junior Isaiah Morgan on a 47-yard scoring pass and junior Omarion Bridges returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Junior placer-kicker Brayden Gray accounted for 10 points with a pair of field goals and four extra points.
After being shut out in the first quarter, the Pirates scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion in each of the last three quarters.
The Red Devils (3-3, 2-1 region) will travel to Pascagoula to take on Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (5-0, 3-0) topped Sacred Heart High School 47-0 Friday in region play.
Mt. Olive (1-5, 0-2) will travel to Walnut Grove, Miss., at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Leake County High School. The Gators (1-5, 0-2) lost 26-0 to J.Z. George High School Friday.
DECATUR, Miss. (WDAM) _ Junior Hayden Barrett’s 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped the Bobcats snap a three-game losing streak.
Sophomore Tyler Daniels (35 yards) and senior Carson Duck (10 yards) rushed for touchdowns to stake Sumrall to a 13-0 lead.
Newton County (3-3) threw a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to get within a score, but Barrett’s TD gave the Bobcats some breathing room.
Sumrall (3-3) will open Region 7-4A play at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Leakesville to visit Greene County High School. The Wildcats (2-3) claimed a 50-29 victory Friday over Gautier High School.
