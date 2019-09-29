Families of homicide victims gather at Kamper Park for Remembrance Day

“We just want to make sure that (the victims are) not forgotten and we want to be bringing awareness to the crime of homicide,” said Lisa Mann, victim advocate and therapist for the Homicide Survivors Program at the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention. “It just seems like we’ve had so many (homicides) right here in Hattiesburg lately and we have to remember, it’s not just that one person who is affected, that person’s life touches many other lives.”