Families of homicide victims gather at Kamper Park for Remembrance Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Victims of homicide were remembered Saturday during a special event in Hattiesburg.
Families of homicide victims and families of those who are missing gathered at Kamper Park for a survivor picnic and memorial, marking the National Day of Remembrance.
That day is set aside to honor those who have been murdered and to honor their families.
The event was hosted by the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention.
It included a memorial service and a candle lighting ceremony.
“We just want to make sure that (the victims are) not forgotten and we want to be bringing awareness to the crime of homicide,” said Lisa Mann, victim advocate and therapist for the Homicide Survivors Program at the Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention. “It just seems like we’ve had so many (homicides) right here in Hattiesburg lately and we have to remember, it’s not just that one person who is affected, that person’s life touches many other lives.”
The Day of Remembrance was actually Sept. 25.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.