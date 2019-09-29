Drew Brees could return sooner than expected thanks to some new technology

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The initial timetable for the Saints getting back Drew Brees was reported at six weeks. But, those expectations could be moved up a week thanks to some new technology using an internal brace. That’s according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.
The internal brace was put into No. 9′s right thumb, moving the timetable to five weeks. Brees is already able to grip a little bit, and the pain tolerance has gone all the way down according to Glazer.
With new estimates calculated, Brees could be back for the Cardinals game on October 27th.
The next hurdle for Brees is holding himself back when the pain goes away next week. Tonight, Brees will be on the sidelines for the Cowboys game.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.