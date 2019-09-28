PCS runs past mistake-prone Columbia Academy, 41-22

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) _Friday night, Marquis Crosby got his first real work in a football game this fall for Presbyterian Christian School.
The junior running back made the most of it.
Crosby ran for three touchdowns to fuel a 34-point run by the Bobcats, who went on to a 41-22 victory over Columbia Academy in a meeting of Pine Belt area Mississippi Association of Independent Schools programs.
Senior Rico Dorsey ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter before Crosby added scoring runs on 2 yards, 6 yards and 14 yards over the next two periods.
The Bobcats also got a 3-yard scoring pass from sophomore quarterback Collin Necaise to junior tight end Blake Wilberding.
“We wanted to get Marquis going a little bit,” PCS coach Derek White said. “He had a little bit of a setback (recovering from offseason injury), and he didn’t get to run this summer or nothing like that.
“We know what Rico can do. He can bust it open at any point in time. But when those two get clicking, that’s when we’re going to be dangerous.”
The Bobcats (5-1), MAIS Class AAAA, have been plenty dangerous this season. After posting just one victory in White’s first season at the helm, PCS has won five of its first six games, including its last four in a row.
“We can be very good,” said Crosby, who transferred to PCS from Seminary High School. “If we keep pushing every game and working hard in the weight room, we’ll be very good.”
Columbia Academy (1-5) came into Friday night down three starters before seeing freshman starting fullback/linebacker Preston Sauls exit after the game’s first play with an ankle injury.
But the MAIS AAA Cougars stayed with the Bobcats for the first quarter.
Senior Riles Stuart scored on a 1-yard run to counter Dorsey’s first touchdown, leaving Columbia Academy down just 7-6.
But Dorsey ran 12 yards for a touchdown with 17 seconds left in the quarter to put the Bobcats up 14-6 after one period.
The Cougars fumbled the kickoff away, and Crosby capped a 21-yard drive with a 2-yard run 27 second into the second quarter.
Late in the period, a short Columbia Academy punt set up PCS at the Cougars’ 48-yard line. Five plays later, Crosby scored on a 6-yard run for a 28-6 lead with 2:25 to play in the first half.
Columbia Academy got the ball to open the second half, but lost a fumble on the second play of the third quarter.
The Bobcats promptly marched 39 yards with Necaise finding Wilberding on a corner route near the back of the end zone for a 35-6 lead.
The Cougars coughed up the ball yet again on their ensuing possession inside their own 10. A holding penalty negated a scoring run by Dorsey, but Crosby weaved his way into the end zone on the next play from 14 yards out.
Stuart capped a Cougars’ drive with a 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and one possession later, broke a 70-yard run down the left sideline. Freshman Holdyn Sandifer added a 2-point conversion run to cap the scoring.
“I’m trying to tell them to keep believing and keep fighting,” Columbia Academy coach Randy Butler said. “All we can do is go back to work and try and battle through it.”
The Cougars will visit Lamar School in Meridian at 7 p.m. Friday. The Raiders (5-2) beat Simpson Academy 28-12 Friday night.
The Bobcats host Oak Forest Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Yellowjackets (3-3) beat Hartfield Academy 42-10 Friday night.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.