Harrison County deputy killed in motorcycle wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities confirmed one person is dead and another injured after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday morning.
The wreck happened on Old Fort Bayou Road in St. Martin Saturday morning, and involved at least two motorcycles and a pickup truck.
A family member told WLOX that Glenn Everett Roe, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, died in the wreck. Roe’s wife Melanie is an Animal Control Officer with the Wiggins Police Department and has been hospitalized.
As they approached JF Douglas Road, a Toyota pickup truck turned in front of the motorcycles driven by Glenn and Melanie, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They both hit the truck on the passenger side.
Family said Glenn Roe has worked in law enforcement for roughly 30 years.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson released the following statement:
“The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is grieving today with the loss of a member of our family. Our prayers are with the Roe family as well as law enforcement across this coast. It’s times like this, we see how strong we are. I commend the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the help they gave us today. It will not be forgotten. Please keep the Roe family in your prayers as well as the men and women of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.”
This is a developing report, and we will update this story once more information is made available
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.