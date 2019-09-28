Gametime - Week 6 of high school football

By Taylor Curet | September 28, 2019 at 12:26 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 12:26 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - District play began for many teams in week six of the high school football season. Here’s a look at some of Friday night’s scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Petal (38) Pearl (37) – OT
  • Purvis (26) Seminary (13)
  • PCS (41) Columbia Academy (22)
  • Oak Grove (20) George County (24)
  • Wayne County (38) Hattiesburg (22)
  • East Marion (48) Bogalusa (44)
  • Laurel (55) South Jones (0)
  • Lumberton (41) Sebastopol (14)
  • Sumrall (20) Newton County (6)
  • North Forrest (6) Heidelberg (0)
  • Bay Springs (14) Clarke County (7)
  • West Marion (33) Vancleave (7)
  • West Jones (44) Brookhaven (7)
  • Jefferson Davis (29) Jackson-Olin (41)
  • Mize (41) Loyd Star (0)
  • Stringer (40) Mount Olive (24)
  • Resurrection Catholic (47) Sacred Heart (0)
  • FCAHS (14) Northeast Jones (3)
  • Taylorsville (0) Jackson Prep (28)
  • Perry Central (0) Pass Christian (44)
  • Florence (28) Collins (24)
  • Franklinton (30) Tylertown (18)
  • Magee (42) Port Gibson (16)
  • Scott Central (40) Raleigh (12)
  • Richton (48) Salem (0)
  • Pearl River Central (20) Pascagoula (13)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (0) North Delta (42)
  • Wayne Academy (0) Bowling Green School (40)
  • Picayune (35) East Central (14)

