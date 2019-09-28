Gametime - Week 6 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - District play began for many teams in week six of the high school football season. Here’s a look at some of Friday night’s scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Petal (38) Pearl (37) – OT
- Purvis (26) Seminary (13)
- PCS (41) Columbia Academy (22)
- Oak Grove (20) George County (24)
- Wayne County (38) Hattiesburg (22)
- East Marion (48) Bogalusa (44)
- Laurel (55) South Jones (0)
- Lumberton (41) Sebastopol (14)
- Sumrall (20) Newton County (6)
- North Forrest (6) Heidelberg (0)
- Bay Springs (14) Clarke County (7)
- West Marion (33) Vancleave (7)
- West Jones (44) Brookhaven (7)
- Jefferson Davis (29) Jackson-Olin (41)
- Mize (41) Loyd Star (0)
- Stringer (40) Mount Olive (24)
- Resurrection Catholic (47) Sacred Heart (0)
- FCAHS (14) Northeast Jones (3)
- Taylorsville (0) Jackson Prep (28)
- Perry Central (0) Pass Christian (44)
- Florence (28) Collins (24)
- Franklinton (30) Tylertown (18)
- Magee (42) Port Gibson (16)
- Scott Central (40) Raleigh (12)
- Richton (48) Salem (0)
- Pearl River Central (20) Pascagoula (13)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (0) North Delta (42)
- Wayne Academy (0) Bowling Green School (40)
- Picayune (35) East Central (14)
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.