First Alert: Weekend forecast

Look for clear skies overnight with lows mainly in the upper 60s. For Sunday you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows around 70. For Monday look for more of the same with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lows around 70 to 72 degrees. The weather really gets hot on Tuesday with most locations seeing highs in the mid 90s and lows in the lower 70s. For Wednesday, Thursday and Friday expect highs to be in the lower to mid 90s and lows around 70. By Saturday weak front slips through with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s. As of now there are no tropical threats to the Gulf for the at least the next 5-7 days.