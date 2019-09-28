Bikers hit the road to raise funds for Laurel American Legion

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road in Jones County Saturday to help a Laurel veterans organization.
They took part in a benefit ride for the Marvin E. Stainton Post 11 of the American Legion.
The ride was part of a day-long series of activities coordinated by Chunky River Harley-Davidson.
Live music from three bands will be featured along with sales of chicken plates.
It was all done to raise money for the American Legion to assist it with its outreach to help local veterans.
Last month, the post celebrated its 100th anniversary.
