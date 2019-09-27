USM Foundation raising funds for new campus veterans center

Southern Miss hopes to have the center completed by the fall of 2021. (Source: WDAM)
September 27, 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi administrators want to build a new center to serve student veterans and their families and they’re hoping you will contribute to that campaign.

Friday, the USM Foundation announced a new initiative to raise $2.4 million to build the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor, which will house the university’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families.

It will be a 5,200 square-foot facility that will be located at the corner of Pearl Street and 35th Avenue.

The current center, which opened about six years ago, is located in a former home on the west side of campus.

USM officials say more than $1.8 million dollars has already been raised. They hope to have the center completed by the Fall of 2021.

