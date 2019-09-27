USM football has received 9 verbal commitments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson talks often about leaving the chips on the table until the end, whether talking about a season’s worth of games or the players slotting into a recruiting class.
In fact, under threat of violating National Collegiate Athletic Association policy, Hopson can’t talk specifics about players who may or may not have given non-binding verbal commitments as part of the Signing Class of 2020.
But goldeneaglepride.com can.
According to the prominent recruiting website, the Golden Eagles have nine “hard” commitments, including a pair of junior-college players who intend to sign letters-of-intent with USM during the Dec. 18-20 “early” signing window: Riverside (Calif.) City College receiver Tyler Kennedy and East Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Terence Cherry.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Kennedy played prep football at Rancho Verde High School while growing up in Moreno Valley, Calif.
The 6-2, 265-pound Cherry played his prep ball at West Point High School.
USM also has commitments from two Mississippi high school players: athlete Dontavious Turner from South Pike High School and offensive tackle Dylan Spencer from Madison Central High School.
The Golden Eagles got a pair of commitments out of Florida, including outside linebacker Michael Pleas from Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High School and quarterback Derhon King from Deerfield (Fla.) High School.
Two more commitments came from Texas, including cornerback Vinson Brown from Manvel (Texas) High School and tight end Mitchell Sellers from Paradise (Texas) High School.
USM also has a commitment from receiver Dartravien Girod from Breaux Bridge (La.) High School.
