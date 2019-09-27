Police still searching for 2 suspects in Hub City murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police continue the search for two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of David Lee Boulton.
Police are still looking for Carzetta Oneal Myers, aka “Stuff”, who is wanted for first degree murder and Keri Guillot, aka “Pinky”, who is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.
The third suspect in the case, Nakia Mason, aka “Kiki”, was arrested by Hattiesburg police on Sept. 12. Mason is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice. He is being held at the Forrest County Jail on a $75,000 bond, according to jail records.
Boulton, 31, was shot to death on North 25th Avenue on Sept. 10. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said autopsy results show Boulton was shot one time.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Myers or Guillot, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
