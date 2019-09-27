Petal man heading to arm wrestling world championships

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - When we hear about someone representing our country in a sports, we usually think the Olympics.
But Sean Hancock of Petal is representing our country in a whole different sport.
He isn’t someone you’d want to challenge when it comes to arm wrestling.
Hancock’s been in and out of competition since 2006 and was recently selected to represent the United States in the world competition.
“I’m honored to represent the united states,” said Hancock.
Hancock says arm wrestling isn’t all about brute strength.
“That is such a misconception," Hancock said. “Everyone thinks arm wrestling is a strength sport. Arm wrestling is not a strength sport, arm wrestling is more technical than it is strength.”
He trains for three hours a day for his competitions.
Some of his methods are different than traditional lifting to focus on specific muscle groups.
Hancock will head to Poland in December to compete with Team USA against some of the best arm wrestlers in the world.
