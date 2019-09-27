Mississippi Department of Human Services receives $1.4 million federal grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services has been awarded a $1,366,223 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve and modernize application processing in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The grant will use the SNAP Model Notice Toolkit as a guide to modernizing recipient notices and transition to a platform connected to data in the eligibility system to reduce Case and Procedural Error Rates.
“We’re excited to be the beneficiary of such a significant amount of federal funds to better serve and assist Mississippians,” said Christopher Freeze, MDHS Executive Director. “This will greatly enhance our ability to streamline notices, operate more efficiently and ensure effective communication with SNAP recipients.”
The $1.4 million grant represents 27 percent of the $5 million awarded nationwide.
