Miss. Pecan Festival happening this weekend in Richton

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A festival that has been a tradition in Perry County for more than 30 years is happening now in Richton.
The 32nd annual Mississippi Pecan Festival is a three-day event that has something for everyone. Nestled in a shady pecan orchard on Wingate Road, the festival is a family event and one of the most popular events happening in the Pine Belt this weekend.
"I believe it's just a good time to kick off fall festivities and bringing families together and making it a tradition,” said Bethany Fulmer, with the Mississippi Pecan Festival. “We have lots of food vendors, delicious homemade goodies. Everybody looks forward to coming. We've got corn on the cob, we've got games for children, eating, shopping, entertainment. It's all here, good time to do some Christmas shopping even."
The event, which started Friday morning, will have several fun events including a prettiest rooster competition, mule pulls, a craft demonstration and much more.
The festival will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10.
