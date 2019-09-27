Jones bounces back in big way; PRCC drops 4th straight

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The offense came alive for Jones College and the defense held its own as the Bobcats trounced Southwest Mississippi 34-6 on Thursday night.
No. 17 Jones gained 504 yards of offense compared to the Bears’ 163. Memphis commit Kalyn Grandberry scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half to go along with 186 rushing yards.
The Bobcats improved to 3-2 (2-1 MACJC) and will host PRCC on Saturday, October 5 at 2 p.m.
Hinds Community College returned the opening kickoff to the end zone and never looked back in a 51-9 win over Pearl River. PRCC drops to 1-4 (0-3 MACJC) after its fourth straight loss.
Several local players showed flashes on defense for the Wildcats. Jefferson Davis grad Darrell Sims Jr. forced a fumble and his fellow JDC Jaguar Radonte Womack recovered it. Oak Grove grad Darrell Luter recorded an interception.
Pearl River visits Ellisville on Saturday to battle Jones College in the annual “Catfight.”
