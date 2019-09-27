Jefferson Davis County investigating shooting death

Authorities are investigating the death of a man found on Sept. 18 with two gunshot wounds. (Source: Gray Television)
September 27, 2019 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 3:14 PM

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one man.

Deputies responded to a home on Mount Carmel Road in Prentiss on the night of Sept. 18, according to Jefferson Davis County Undersheriff Terrance Cooley.

Cooley said authorities found Christopher Holloway dead with a gunshot wound to the back of the head and another gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators are conducting interviews and the investigation is ongoing.

