Game of the Week Preview: PCS at Columbia Academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia Academy is set to host PCS on Friday night for its homecoming game.
“There’s a lot of tradition here with homecoming. It’s a big extravaganza. The kids are excited," said Cougars head coach Randy Butler.
The Cougars are 1-4 on the season and are looking to get their first win since Week Two.
“They’re a team that’s much improved," said Butler about PCS. "A well-coached team and a physical team that can run with several playmakers. We’ll have our hands full.”
On the other side, the 4-1 Bobcats are looking to claim their fourth straight win against Columbia Academy.
“Our kids focused in, said Bobcats head coach Derek White. "They’ve worked their tails off and just put their heads down. The process started last year in the weight room and in conditioning. You see a true culture where the kids really care about each other. They love each other and they play for each other. It’s great to see them put in all the work and it all coming together.”
PCS and Columbia Academy will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday night at James E. Pope Football Field.
