Dry spell expected to continue through next week

We started off your Friday with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be warm today as we top out into the mid-90s. Weather will be nice for those Friday night football games. Temperatures will fall into the 80s later in the evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s. This weekend looks hot and dry. Skies will be abundantly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. The warm and dry weather will continue for much of next week with highs in the low to mid-90s with a lot of sunshine. We may see a cold front move in late next weekend which could cool us down into the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.