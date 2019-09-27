Covington 10th graders learning soft skills from Aspire Mississippi team

MOUNT OLIVE, MS (WDAM) - Tenth grade students across Covington County this week are getting a crash course in soft-skills training, thanks to a state-sponsored economic development program.
Students at Mount Olive, Seminary and Collins are getting tips on resume writing and learning how to conduct themselves on job interviews.
“I think it will help me in the long run in the future, to be successful in what I want to do,” said Desmon Keyes, a student at Mount Olive High School.
“I thought [resume writing, interview skills] was something that I could just bypass, but I learned that it’s not and I’m going to need it,” said Christopher Rivere, another student at Mount Olive High School.
The training is offered by the group, “Families First” and organized by Covington County’s Aspire Mississippi Team.
Aspire Mississippi is a program from the Mississippi Development Authority. It encourages economic growth through the development of local projects.
“We would like this program to be ongoing, presented every year in the tenth grade, it’s very important,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the county’s Aspire Mississippi team.
Covington County is one of six counties selected to participate in this year’s Aspire Mississippi program.
