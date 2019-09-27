Chronic absenteeism rate declines in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education released its most recent chronic absenteeism data, which showed the the 2018-2019 school year had the lowest chronic absenteeism rates since MDE began tracking and reporting the figures.
In 2018-2019, about 13% of Mississippi students were absent 10% or more of the school year, which is considered chronic absenteeism. A total of 63,226 state students were chronically absent, which is a decrease or 19,746 students from the previous year.
“Our declining chronic absenteeism rate is encouraging, and it corresponds to rising student achievement statewide,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Students who attend school regularly perform better academically.”
Three Pine Belt school districts were among the schools with the lowest chronic absenteeism rates.
East Jasper had a rate of 5.46%, Wayne County had a rate of 7.08% and Jefferson Davis County had a 7.96%.
One Pine Belt school district, Forrest County Agricultural High School, was among the highest chronic absenteeism rates with around 24% of students chronically absent.
