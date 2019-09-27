Burn ban in effect for Simpson County, effective immediately

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, September 27, 2019, at the request of the Simpson County Board of Supervisors, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) approved a countywide burn ban, effective immediately.
The MFC approved the Simpson County burn ban due to the increase in wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation, and forecasted weather patterns. The current seven-day forecast does not predict significant rainfall large enough to pull the state out of the current drought.
“A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman. “Under state law, anyone caught burning during a burn ban may be fined up to $500. Individuals are also responsible for any damage caused by the flame or smoke from a fire they set.”
Burn bans are enforced by the local sheriff’s department.
The MFC continues to urge Mississippians to postpone any outdoor burning until weather conditions improve.
There are currently eight other counties across the state under burn bans. The Simpson County burn ban will remain in effect until October 27.
Since September 9, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to 120 wildfires across the state that have burned approximately 2,100 acres.
For more information about active burn bans, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans.
