Beer sales at USM home games starts Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time ever, beer and light wine will be sold inside M.M. Roberts Stadium when the Golden Eagles take on the UTEP Miners on Saturday evening.
In August, The University of Southern Mississippi announced alcoholic beverages would be sold to fans 21 and older with a government-issued ID starting with the first Conference USA game on Sept. 28.
Beer and light wine will be sold until the end of the third quarter at eight locations throughout the stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
USM said the process of selling beer and light wine will be monitored and a decision on future sales at other sporting events will happen at the appropriate time.
In addition to beer and wine sales, the university has introduced several features this season designed to enhance the fan experience. The new features include fan-friendly pricing for concessions and the ability for students to order food inside the stadium through the Grubhub app.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.