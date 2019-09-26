USM students, faculty react to announcement of impeachment inquiry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students are reacting to the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry regarding recent actions by President Donald Trump.
Some students say they’ve been following the latest developments with great interest, while others say they haven’t been paying much attention to what has been happening in Washington.
Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry, following a phone conversation Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where he asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
“I’ve been watching his Instagram and Twitter and seeing what he’s posting, and I’ve been keeping up with the news,” said Tori Brulte, a sophomore from Winnsboro, Louisiana. “For the most part, I casually follow it, like I watch what’s going on.”
“I kind of feel like it’s stuff to pay attention to, but some of the media stuff, the antics about it you can’t really believe,” said Tavares McGlaun, a senior from Southhaven.
“I really don’t keep up with it that much,” said Keleesa Triplett, a junior from Philadelphia, Mississippi. “When I’m on social media, I can scroll through social media and see what the president is doing or what he’s saying.”
Meanwhile, one Southern Miss faculty member isn’t sure the inquiry will yield any results, unless hard evidence of illegal activity can be discovered.
“In terms of the overall outcome, probably nothing will happen,” said Heather Stur, an associate professor of history and an expert in domestic American politics. “This will probably not lead to the removal of president Trump from office. What it likely will do is take some attention, take some media attention, take some public attention for awhile and there won’t be any massive change.”
Stur says no matter what happens, her students and the American public will learn an important lesson about the current state of American politics.
“It’s definitely a teachable moment about the polarized nature of our politics and about why we vote for who we vote for and who we choose and what their motives are in terms of why they want to be in office,” Stur said.
