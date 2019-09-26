Suspect in plot to kidnap, extort prominent businessman found guilty

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pearl River County jury found a man involved in a plot to kidnap and extort a prominent Marion County businessman guilty on all charges Thursday, according to Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins.
The jury found 45-year-old Victor Mitchell guilty of attempted kidnapping, attempted extortion, attempted sexual assault and conspiracy after three full days of testimony. Hankins said after returning the verdict, the jury sentenced Mitchell to life in prison for the attempted kidnapping charge.
Prosecutors said Mitchell, of Sumrall, was the mastermind behind a plot to kidnap and extort Thomas "Tommy" Duff for money in 2016.
According to previous testimony by an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mitchell’s plot was foiled when a confidential informant contacted Hattiesburg police about the plan. HPD then turned to MBI for assistance in the case.
Mitchell and two others were arrested on Nov. 19, 2016. Mitchell has been held at the Lamar County Jail since his arrest.
Duff is a well-known businessman in the Pine Belt and is also a member of the board of trustees for the Mississippi State Institutions of Higher Learning. Duff was appointed to the IHL Board by Gov. Phil Bryant in May 2015.
