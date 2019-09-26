Suspect in Hub City burglary investigation arrested

Gregory Stanley (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Chris Thies | September 26, 2019 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 12:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After asking for help from the public to identify a commercial burglary suspect, Hattiesburg police now have the suspect in custody.

The Hattiesburg Police Department put out a Facebook post on Monday asking for help identifying a man wanted for a commercial burglary that happened on Sept. 9 on Lincoln Road.

HPD put out a Facebook post asking for help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

The suspect, Gregory Stanley, was arrested on Wednesday, according to HPD. Stanley, 31, is charged with three counts of burglary of a building. He is also being charged as a fugitive from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“We would also like to thank the public for their help in identifying the individual,” HPD said in a news release.

Police said the investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

