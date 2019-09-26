Police: Missing autistic teen’s car found at Mississippi/Alabama state line

STATE LINE (WLOX) - The vehicle of a nonverbal autistic teenager who has been missing for over a week was found at the Mississippi/Alabama state line, said authorities.
Noah Daigle, 19, was last seen on Sept. 18, after he left his home in Ponchatoula, La. His vehicle - a white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado - was found later near Franklin Creek. His family believes he may be headed to Parris Island, SC.
Anyone who sees Noah is advised not to approach him and to instead call 911. You can also take a photo of Noah and send it the Help Find Noah Daigle Facebook page, which is being run by Geaux Rescue, the search and rescue group assisting authorities in finding the teen.
A $3,500 reward is being offered for information about Noah’s whereabouts.
Noah is described as walking with a slight limp and having an occasional shoulder tick. He is approximately 5′8″ and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black t-shirt. Authorities say he does not have glasses, as indicated in his driver’s license photo, and his hair is cut short.
Anyone with additional information about Noah or his whereabouts is asked to call Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548.
