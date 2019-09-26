Player of the Week - Richton’s Dylan Farve

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - After hosting the school’s first playoff game last season, Richton has gone through some growing pains in 2019.
An inexperienced group of Rebels turned to senior Dylan Farve on Friday night, who helped lead Richton a 40-11 win over Sacred Heart.
“We lost 25 seniors last year so to have [Farve] come back – really the only returning starter we had on offense,” said second-year Richton head coach Stephen Rice. “Everything else was kind of built around him.”
“I just had an all-around good game,” Farve said. “I want to thank my coach for letting me get out in space and my line for blocking.”
Good game is an understatement. Farve took half of his ten carries to the house, rushing for 210 yards in Friday’s win.
His sixth touchdown came through the air, along with 121 yards on ten of 15 completions.
“He’s always been a true athlete, a kid who could run,” Rice said. “He’s always had a strong arm but he’s kind of worked on his ability to move the ball around and read receivers.”
Rice witnesses Richton get better each week – but there’s not doubt the Rebels will go as far in class 1A as their senior quarterback takes them.
“Being a leader is just the way I stand out in practice,” Farve said. “100 percent [effort], no matter what.”
“We’ve just had to find our identity offensively and I think that’s something we’ve done a little bit better the last couple weeks,” Rice said. “A lot of that is Dylan being able to throw the ball and run it. You got a nine-team district, so you have to play eight district ball games. You gotta win five or six of those to make the playoffs.”
