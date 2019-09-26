Petal opens district play against pesky Pearl Pirates

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In what is shaping up to be one of the toughest regions in class 6A, Petal is glad to play host to Pearl in Friday’s region 3-6A opener.
Both the Panthers (3-1) and Pirates (3-1) enter Friday’s game after a bye week. Though the stakes are raised in district play, Petal tries to measure every game with the same weight.
“I always tell our kids, if you’re a competitor, you want to win every Friday night,” said Petal head coach Marcus Boyles. “Whether it’s a district game, a rivalry game or somebody you don’t even know. If you’re a competitor, you want to win every Friday night. So, hopefully that’s the approach we’re going to take."
